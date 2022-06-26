Body of Tom Okwach retrieved from Abimbo mine seven months after getting trapped

Collapsed Mine

Rescue operations at a collapsed gold mine in Abimbo village, Siaya County, in December last year.

Photo credit: File

The body of Tom Okwach has been retrieved from Abimbo Gold Mine in Bondo seven months after the mine caved in trapping him and other nine miners.

He is the second fatality after eight miners rescued alive and one was retrieved dead after the December 8 incident.

The gold diggers were trapped almost 20 feet from the entrance of the mining chambers.

One of the survivors of the tragedy revealed he had sounded the alarm about a tremor while inside the shaft before the incident, but was dismissed as inexperienced.

