Against the odds: MCA aspirant with disability wins in ODM primaries

Andrew Omwende was no ordinary winner in the concluded ODM primaries in Siaya.

He fought titans in the race to emerge victorious in Sigomere ward despite living with disability. He relies on wheelchair to move around after he was born without legs.

Because ODM is the dominant party in the region, Mr Omwende is almost assured of winning in the August 9 elections.

His deep baritone voice with a great command of the Dholuo and English languages make the nominated member of the county assembly (MCA) believable when selling his policies.

He received a landslide victory against his main opponent and incumbent Erick Odawa.

The former sitting volleyball player in the national team has been active in politics since 2007 and used sports to win support.

"I have dared to dream big despite living with a disability, I believe my main purpose on earth is to serve common people. This is my mission on earth and I believe I will achieve it," he said upon his victory.

He made his political debut in 2007 when he contested in local council elections but recorded a lacklustre performance.

"The first time I contested, I lost to my opponent and this gave me some valuable lessons that helped me win the Sigomere seat in 2013. Politics is not a bed of roses and even after you are elected there are many things that come with all the elective positions," he said.

He lost the seat in the 2017 elections to Mr Odawa, who had won the ODM primaries.

"My opponent became wiser than me in 2017. This again gave me a chance to re-strategise and today I have managed to get the party ticket. This is a victory for all of us and I believe we shall work together to make things better for the people of Sigomere and Siaya County," he said.

But he blamed his 2017 loss to underhand dealings. ODM subsequently nominated him to represent people with disabilities.

Not in politics for sympathy

He dismissed the notion that he ventured into politics to take advantage of his disability.

"I didn’t join politics for sympathy votes or to be considered for nomination. If that was the case, I would not be campaigning in the villages looking for votes,” he said.

“I would instead be walking around with the party officials in order to earn nominations. I believe I possess all that it takes to formulate policies that will not only benefit the people but also develop our county of Siaya."

He said he has championed the rights of people with disabilities in the time he has served in the Siaya County Assembly.

"Nobody applies to be born with a disability. All that we all need, whether living with disability or not, is opportunity and that is what I strive to create for the people who have elected me," Mr Omwende added.

Mr Omwende is also credited with starting the annual sitting volleyball competition normally held in Ambira. The tournament features sportsmen with disabilities from all over the country.

"People believe that sport is for people who are not disabled. I have represented Kenya many times in the Paralympics in sitting volleyball, and I can say I have reached where I am because of the sport,” he said.

“Participating in sitting volleyball at the national and international level opened doors that ordinarily I could not have managed."

He lamented the violence in Kenya’s politics, saying that people like him often get hurt.

"When someone living with disability shows interest in an elective seat, people often discredit them without a second thought. This notion should change and people be offered equal opportunity," he said.