Sh500m ‘down the drain’ as locals reject sewage project

The fate of a Sh1 billion project to build a sewage treatment plant in Rwanyange location in Imenti North constituency now hangs in the balance after locals rejected it, saying, they were not consulted before its implementation.

Area residents told a high-powered delegation of senior government officials, who were on a tour of the area last week, that the project was forced on them.

The Constitution recognises citizens as key stakeholders in any public project and requires that they should be actively involved in the implementation. Curiously, Sh500 million has already been pumped into the project, according to area MP Rahim Dawood.

The officials were on a fact-finding mission following constant complaints over the project.

Present were NSSF Staff Pension Fund chairman Kubai Kaberia, Imenti North Deputy Commissioner Michael Japala, area MCA Josphat Kinyua and Tana Water Works Development Agency official Jacob Ngugi.

Residents cited adverse effects of the project on farming, saying, foreign companies that had contracted them to grow French beans had threatened to cancel their contracts over concerns of ground water pollution.

“The original site was some few kilometres from our village but we don't know who decided that it should be brought here,” said Mr Charles Kariuki.

Protests marked the project’s launch in 2019,Mr Charles Mugambi said, with demonstrators beaten and tear-gassed instead of their grievances being heard and addressed.

“If [President William Ruto] thinks the best gift he can give us is a project that will ruin our lives, so be it. He will come back to seek our votes in 2027,” said Mr Mugambi.

Mr Kinyua said the project is located on a wetland that is the source of two major streams.

“Rwanyange is a water catchment area and this plant will ruin the lives of the residents. We don't want it here. It was conceived illegally and if the government wants to continue with the project it will be against our will. The government has alternative land where it can be relocated,” said the MCA.

Mr Dawood accused the contractor of committing several “blunders” while building the plant, including leaving a gaping hole on a key road, thereby posing danger to the residents and their domestic animals.

“We will invite experts, including Nema [National Environment Management Authority] and health officials, to give their verdict on whether this is water catchment area or not. Once that is established, the project will either proceed or be cancelled,” he said.

Mr Ngugi assured residents the project was not harmful and pledged to build classrooms in three primary schools, provide piped water, grade roads to bitumen standards and implement other Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in the area.