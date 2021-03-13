Samburu North deputy commissioner injured in suspected bandit attack

Jacob Odidi

Samburu North Deputy County Commissioner Jacob Odidi (seated second left) during a past public event in Samburu. He was injured Saturday in an attack by suspected bandits in Charda along Baragoi-Maralal road.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

  • He was heading to Maralal town for a security meeting when a group of heavily armed bandits emerged from a bush and blocked vehicles on the road.

Samburu North Deputy County Commissioner Jacob Odidi was injured Saturday in an attack by suspected bandits in Charda along Baragoi-Maralal road.

