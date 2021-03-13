Samburu North deputy commissioner injured in suspected bandit attack

Samburu North Deputy County Commissioner Jacob Odidi was injured Saturday in an attack by suspected bandits in Charda along Baragoi-Maralal road.

He was heading to Maralal town for a security meeting when a group of heavily armed bandits emerged from a bush and blocked vehicles on the road.

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirazak Jaldesa said Mr Odidi sustained head injuries and was taken to the Baragoi health centre.

"The attackers did not open fire even though they were heavily armed. They laid an ambush, stopped the convoy and snatched some items from the commissioner and his driver. After letting them go, they started throwing stones. It was then that Mr Odidi was injured," Mr Jaldesa told the Nation.

“There is a growing concern about increasing cases of highway banditry,” he also said, but added that officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), the General Service Unit (GSU), Administration Police (AP) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) were deployed to the troubled area to beef up security.

Highway banditry activities have escalated in recent weeks.

Knec officials ambushed

About a week ago, three officials of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) were wounded in an attack in Marti by three heavily armed suspected bandits.

The three were ferrying KCPE examination materials to Baragoi when they were ambushed by a group that fired at their vehicles.

The attackers also made away with an AK 47 magazine and a jacket that belonged to a police inspector.

The incident caused panic in the bandit prone-Samburu North as candidates prepare for the national examinations.

The administrator appealed to members of the public to provide information that might lead to the arrest of the criminals.

He warned youths and morans against engaging in criminal activities, saying they will not be spared if found guilty.

Despite peace meetings and other efforts to calm the region, many people have been killed and others maimed.

It is said that in every household in Samburu North is one or two illegal firearms. According to the 2019 census, Samburu North has about 20,000 households, meaning there are more than 20,000 illegal firearms in the area.