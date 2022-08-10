Naisula Lesuuda ahead in Samburu West parliamentary race

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda is leading in provisional election results from the constituency.

If the trend continues, Ms Lesuuda will be on the road to retaining her seat and becoming the first woman in Samburu to successfully defend an elective seat in a male-dominated race.

Provisional results show that the youthful Kanu legislator is ahead with 15,841 votes.

She is followed by independent candidate Elly Stephen Loldepe, with 6,956 votes. Mr Loldepe served as Maralal ward MCA from 2013 to 2017.

In a social media post that implied he had conceded defeat, Mr Loldepe thanked voters for turning out to cast their ballots for him even if he did not win. He comforted his supporters, asking them to take heart because "we will continue lifting each other high up".

"Dear friends no matter the outcome of this election, I remain grateful for your support. Will forever cherish you,” he wrote.

“I know we are going to another higher level. Am certain about this. Take heart, we will continue lifting each other up. God bless you all."

Provisional results also indicate that Raphael Lenaiyara of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) garnered 3,516 votes, followed by Peter Lomoodooni of the Service Party (TSP), who received 3,458. Independent candidate Mark Lenolkulal, a younger brother of outgoing Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, had 1,241.

Some 31,012 voters cast their ballots, translating to 71 percent, said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).