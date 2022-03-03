Moses Lenolkulal

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal at the Milimani Law Court on February 28, 2022 during the hearing of a case in which he is charged with abuse of office and conflict of interest, over the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds. 

Dennis Onsongo

Samburu

Governor accused of illegally supplying county with fuel

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal received more than Sh300,000 from the county government for "supply of fuel" to the devolved unit, a witness told the anti-corruption court yesterday.

