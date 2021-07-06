23 Eritreans arrested in Samburu for being in Kenya illegally

Some of the 23 Eritreans who were arrested in Opiroi, Samburu County, on July 6, 2021 for being in Kenya illegally.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Police in Samburu County have arrested 23 Eritreans in Opiroi for being in the country illegally.

