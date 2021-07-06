23 Eritreans arrested in Samburu for being in Kenya illegally

Police in Samburu County have arrested 23 Eritreans in Opiroi for being in the country illegally.

They were arrested after the Land Cruiser they were travelling in was intercepted in a bush, on its way to Maralal, in the wee hours of Tuesday, seemingly to avoid detection.

Samburu Central Sub-county Police Commander Alex Rotich said the 23 were traveling in the same car on Opiroi-Maralal road.

They lacked travel documents and permits required for them to be in Kenya.

"Police were on a routine patrol when they intercepted the vehicle,” Mr Rotich said, adding they suspected the immigrants were on their way to Nairobi.

The group was taken to Maralal Police Station in Samburu Central ahead of arraignment on Wednesday, alongside their driver.

An investigation will unearth more about the foreigners, including their travel destination, Mr Rotich said.