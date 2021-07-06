JKIA Nairobi
File | Nation Media Group

Mombasa

Prime

Deported Italian man can return to Kenya, court tells State

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo  &  Philip Muyanga

Kenyan authorities have lost their bid to block an Italian national from entering Kenya after he was denied entry last year on grounds that he allegedly committed sexual offences against minors.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Policewoman suspected of colleague’s murder kills another man

  2. Police arrest suspect after murder of KMTC student

  3. Court halts Kananu swearing-in as Nairobi governor

  4. Court extends order stopping execution of Vihiga budget

  5. Tana residents panic as Covid-19 cases spike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.