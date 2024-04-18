Questions over Nairobi, Kericho spending on private security despite having 'Kanjo'

Nairobi and Kericho counties are on the spot over the procurement of private security services, which led to the loss of at least Sh18 million.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, in her 2022/2023 financial year report, said despite the devolved units having functioning inspectorate units, popularly known as "Kanjo", they engaged private security firms and paid them millions for services that could have been offered by the existing teams.

The report indicates that the Kericho County government paid out over Sh2.4 million to a private security firm during the period to provide similar services that could have been provided by the county inspectorate unit.

"Kericho County paid Sh2,415,584 for the provision of security services by a private security firm. However, further review of the governance structure revealed that the devolved unit has a directorate of enforcement officers employed on permanent and pensionable terms of service that should have offered the services,” reads the audit report.

Nairobi City County administration irregularly engaged a private security firm, which led to the loss of Sh16.8 million.

"Nairobi County irregularly procured security services, to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and other county public centers, which led to the loss of Sh16,800,000," revealed the report.

According to the report, the county entered into a contract with a service provider for the provision of security services to Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and other public centres during the 2018/2019 financial year.

However, a look at procurement documents shows no letters appointing the tender opening and evaluation committee.

"Tender opening minutes, tender opening attendance register and tender evaluation committee minutes were also not provided for audit. Further, the service provider was paid Sh16,800,000 on March 13, 2023, for services rendered in July and August 2020," says the report.

Ms Gathungu has further disclosed that another payment voucher of Sh42,000,000 was paid to the same service provider, indicating that the earlier payment related to services rendered for April, May, June, July and August 2020.