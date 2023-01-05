PHOTOS: Vote counting gets underway in Kandara, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Garissa by-elections

Hours after voters lined up to cast their ballots at various polling stations in Kandara, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Garissa and Lamu mini polls, electoral officials got down to work Thursday evening.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are expected to announce the next Kandara, Garissa Township and Elgeyo-Marakwet legislators who will replace cabinet secretaries Alice Wahome, Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen respectively.

Kandara

In Kandara, where the parliamentary by-election was marred by violence, low voter turnout and claims of bribery, vote tallying was underway at Ng'araria Girls Secondary School.

Polling clerks deliver ballot boxes for tallying at Ng'araria Girls Secondary School during the Kandara By-election on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

A prison warder was arrested at Kariua Polling station after he turned violent.

"The warder got in mob trouble with some youths at the polling station and when his colleague intervened, he assaulted him. The warder is being held at Githumu Police station as investigations continue," said Murang'a County Police Commander Ali Nuno.

As voting progressed, it was imminent that the battle was between Ford Asili and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates: Mr Njau Mbuchu and Mr Chege Njuguna.

Kandara UDA parliamentary candidate Chege Njuguna during the by-election held on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Kandara Ford Asili candidate Titus Njau Mbuchu during the by-election held on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group





Tallying underway at Ng'araria Girls Secondary School during the Kandara by-election on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Ballot boxes at Ng'araria Girls Secondary School during the Kandara by-election on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Garissa

In Garissa Township, Mr Barrow Dekow Mohamed, the UDA candidate in the MP by-election, had an early lead in the race with 2,199 votes from 24 polling stations out of 103.

Mr Barrow Dekow Mohamed, UDA candidate in Garissa Township by-election. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

At the same time, Mr Nassir Dolal Mohamed alias Jofle (UDM) had so far garnered 1,309 votes.

Mr Nassir Dolal Mohamed alias Jofle, UDM candidate in the Garissa Township by-election, on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

Abdikhaim Osman Mohamed (DP) had 9 votes, Ibrahim Nur Malow Shurie (Narc Kenya) 170, Abdifaisal Amin (ODM) 84 and Muhiadin Ahmed Abdirashid (DAP_Kenya) 3.

Elgeyo-Marakwet

At St Patrick's High School in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, IEBC officials could also be seen counting ballots Thursday night.

Presiding officers and security officials queue to return voting material at St Patrick's High School in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, which is the tallying centre for Keiyo South Constituency, on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Jatred Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senate seat by-election, where UDA is leaving nothing to chance after losing in the Bungoma Senate by-election to Ford Kenya’s Wafula Wakoli, the candidates include former Marakwet West MP William Kisang (UDA), Mr Timothy Tanui (The New Democrats), human rights activist Ms Jerotich Seii (Safina), Mr Tim Kipchumba (Party of Peace and Development), lawyer Andrew Mengich (Independent) and a 27-year-old statistician Kelvin Kemboi.

Former Marakwet West MP William Kisang, who is the UDA candidate in the Elgeyo-Marakwet senatorial by-election, addresses the press after casting the ballot at Chebiemit Primary School Polling Station on January 5, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Jerotich Seii, Safina Party's candidate in the Elgeyo Marakwet senatorial by-election, after casting her ballot at Yatiene Primary School Polling Station in Keiyo South Constituency, on January 5, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Presiding officers and security officials arrive with voting material at St Patrick's High School in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Jatred Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Lamu

In Lamu, Mr Atwaa Salim Mohamed of ODM was at 10pm Thursday night declared winner of the Shella Ward by-election. He garnered 1,053 votes to beat his closest rival Mohamed Ali of Amani National Congress who got 573 votes.

Atwaa Salim Mohamed of ODM receives certificate from Lamu West IEBC Returning Officer Isaiah Saha Madzungu after winning the Shella Ward County Assembly seat.He garnered 1,053 votes Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Earlier, Mr Mohamed was injured during a confrontation with an opponent’s supporters outside the Shella Primary School polling station.

The ODM candidate Atwaa Salim Mohamed in the Shella Ward by-election who was injured during a scuffle with supporters of his opponent at Shella Primary School polling station on January 5, 2022. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

At the time of the attack, Mr Mohamed had already voted at the polling centre and was heading home with his friends when a group of rowdy individuals believed to be supporters of one of the candidates in the by-election descended on him with kicks and blows before he was rescued by the public.

Voters cast their ballot for the Shella Ward MCA after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of MCA Azhar Ali Mbarak who contested and won the Lamu County Assembly Speaker position last September.



