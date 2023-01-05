PHOTOS: Vote counting gets underway in Kandara, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Garissa by-elections
Hours after voters lined up to cast their ballots at various polling stations in Kandara, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Garissa and Lamu mini polls, electoral officials got down to work Thursday evening.
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are expected to announce the next Kandara, Garissa Township and Elgeyo-Marakwet legislators who will replace cabinet secretaries Alice Wahome, Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen respectively.
Kandara
In Kandara, where the parliamentary by-election was marred by violence, low voter turnout and claims of bribery, vote tallying was underway at Ng'araria Girls Secondary School.
A prison warder was arrested at Kariua Polling station after he turned violent.
"The warder got in mob trouble with some youths at the polling station and when his colleague intervened, he assaulted him. The warder is being held at Githumu Police station as investigations continue," said Murang'a County Police Commander Ali Nuno.
As voting progressed, it was imminent that the battle was between Ford Asili and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates: Mr Njau Mbuchu and Mr Chege Njuguna.
Garissa
In Garissa Township, Mr Barrow Dekow Mohamed, the UDA candidate in the MP by-election, had an early lead in the race with 2,199 votes from 24 polling stations out of 103.
At the same time, Mr Nassir Dolal Mohamed alias Jofle (UDM) had so far garnered 1,309 votes.
Abdikhaim Osman Mohamed (DP) had 9 votes, Ibrahim Nur Malow Shurie (Narc Kenya) 170, Abdifaisal Amin (ODM) 84 and Muhiadin Ahmed Abdirashid (DAP_Kenya) 3.
Elgeyo-Marakwet
At St Patrick's High School in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, IEBC officials could also be seen counting ballots Thursday night.
The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senate seat by-election, where UDA is leaving nothing to chance after losing in the Bungoma Senate by-election to Ford Kenya’s Wafula Wakoli, the candidates include former Marakwet West MP William Kisang (UDA), Mr Timothy Tanui (The New Democrats), human rights activist Ms Jerotich Seii (Safina), Mr Tim Kipchumba (Party of Peace and Development), lawyer Andrew Mengich (Independent) and a 27-year-old statistician Kelvin Kemboi.
Lamu
In Lamu, Mr Atwaa Salim Mohamed of ODM was at 10pm Thursday night declared winner of the Shella Ward by-election. He garnered 1,053 votes to beat his closest rival Mohamed Ali of Amani National Congress who got 573 votes.
Earlier, Mr Mohamed was injured during a confrontation with an opponent’s supporters outside the Shella Primary School polling station.
At the time of the attack, Mr Mohamed had already voted at the polling centre and was heading home with his friends when a group of rowdy individuals believed to be supporters of one of the candidates in the by-election descended on him with kicks and blows before he was rescued by the public.
Voters cast their ballot for the Shella Ward MCA after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of MCA Azhar Ali Mbarak who contested and won the Lamu County Assembly Speaker position last September.