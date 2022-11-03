University holds walk to promote peaceful polls

Karatina University students and staff on Friday held a walk to promote peace ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Under the theme, “Peaceful co-existence during and beyond the August 2022 elections, our diversity, our strength,” they held a procession from the town campus to Karatina town to promote national cohesion and integration.

The walk sensitised the public on the need to embrace peace, during and after the elections.

Vice-Chancellor Mucai Muchiri and Mt Kenya West ACK Bishop Joseph Kagunda called on Kenyans to live in harmony as the country braces for the polls.

Karatina University students and staff during a peace walk around Karatina Town on July 22,2022. They called on Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the August 9, General Election. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

Prof Muchiri, who gave the keynote speech at the start of the peace walk, said Kenya has diverse identities politically and ideologically, adding that no country in the world could prosper economically without political stability.

“Our rallying is that we can derive strength from these diversities. Let us remember that we are one people under one nation,” Prof Muchiri said.

He said Kenyans should learn from the past and preach peace.

“All of us, right from here in Karatina, can preach peace and the whole country will appreciate the importance of peace,” he said.

“No country in the world can prosper economically without peace and stability. If we maintain peace during and after the election we shall be able to conduct our daily economic activities without any hindrances.”

Karatina University students and staff during a peace walk around Karatina Town on July 22,2022 Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

Though Kenya is an economic powerhouse in East and Central Africa, he regretted that Kenyans engaged in disruptive violence in previous polls and that “this time round Kenyans should get it right and give themselves a peaceful election”.

Bishop Kagunda appealed to young people to avoid being used to cause chaos.

He urged politicians to preach peace to all Kenyans irrespective of their background, race or tribe.

The cleric said Kenya should not be subjected to the events of previous elections where many Kenyans were killed and maimed and others were displaced.

Shun politicians

“I beseech our youths to shun politicians who incite them to cause violence. You should not be influenced by the money given to you to cause chaos. Never should chaos or bloodshed be witnessed in an election. We need to maintain peace all the time,” he said.

He added: “We don’t have another country. Kenya is our home and it should be built by unity not divisions. We need to propagate a peace message to live like brothers and sisters and make our country move ahead in development.”

The walk followed a “Cohesion and Integration Week” held at the Nyeri-based university in March.