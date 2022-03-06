Karatina University goes paperless to streamline operations

Karatina University

Karatina University has now automated all its manual functions.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • The system is used in the finance, catering and medical departments and is also applied during lecturer evaluation.
  • The transition did not come without challenges, the first being that it was met with some resistance.

Karatina University is now paperless following its adoption of a digital system that aims to streamline all its operations.

