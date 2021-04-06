Two women accused of drugging seminarian granted bond

A Nyeri court on Tuesday granted bond to two women accused of drugging a seminarian.

The suspects were granted Sh500,000 bond with no option of bail.

They were charged before Nyeri Principal Magistrate James Macharia with a count of administering Stilnox, a drug usually prescribed to people suffering from insomnia, to stupefy and rob the victim on April 2.

The suspects, Mercy Njeri and Rita Achieng, also faced a second count of stealing personal items including mobile phones, a laptop and two ATM cards valued at Sh70,000.

They faced an alternative charge of handling stolen goods in Skuta estate, Nyeri.

The suspects were arrested by police on patrol who bumped into them as they were leaving the seminarian’s house at around 3am.

“They were interrogated and some drugs, documents, cell phones and other items they could not account for were recovered. Reports had earlier been made by people who said they had been drugged. On further interrogation, we realised the women were behind the spiking of drinks in bars,” Nyeri Central Sub-County Police Commander Paul Kuria said.

The interrogation revealed a more sinister operation by the duo, leading to the arrest of another woman at a hideout in the area. Six stolen phones, ATM cards and tablets of Stilnox – a drug usually prescribed to people suffering from insomnia –were recovered from the house.

The seminarian arrived at his home at around 7pm in the company of the two women and a male friend. Surveillance footage seen by the Nation shows that they entered the house at 7.38pm.

They are seen drinking and smoking as they engage in a lively conversation. An hour later, the host passes out on the floor of the living room as the women rummage through the house. It’s still unclear how and when the male friend left.