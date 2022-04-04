Police arrest three women for subjecting 8 girls to FGM

Police have arrested three women Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County for subjecting eight girls to female genital mutilation.

The eight girls were rescued by officers based at the Mukurwe-ini Police Station and placed under hospital care.

According to Mukurwe-ini Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Manyasi, detectives managed to arrest a woman who was responsible for the act from her house in Mukurwe-ini.

Two women believed to have taken the girls for the cut have also been arrested and are currently in police custody.