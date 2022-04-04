Police arrest three women for subjecting 8 girls to FGM
Police have arrested three women Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County for subjecting eight girls to female genital mutilation.
The eight girls were rescued by officers based at the Mukurwe-ini Police Station and placed under hospital care.
According to Mukurwe-ini Sub-County Police Commander Patrick Manyasi, detectives managed to arrest a woman who was responsible for the act from her house in Mukurwe-ini.
Two women believed to have taken the girls for the cut have also been arrested and are currently in police custody.
"We have arrested the woman who performed the exercise and two other suspects we believe are her accomplices. Our initial findings show that the girls did undergo the cut but we are still waiting for the full medical report regarding their current condition," Mr Manyasi told the Nation.