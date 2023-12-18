Police constable shoots, injures his boss in Nyeri

A 42-year-old police corporal attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Nyeri is on the run after shooting his superior- Inspector Charles Mwangi, three times during a Sunday evening shift.

Mr Joseph Gitari, who is stationed at the Administration Police camp in Mweiga town is accused of committing the offence while on duty at the Rural Electrification & Renewable Energy Corporation located on the outskirts of the town.

According to Nyeri County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when Mr Mwangi was conducting patrols, overseeing officers at their work stations.

“It was then that the inspector noticed that the officer, responsible for safeguarding the property was drunk,” he said.

Mr Mwangi then relieved the corporal of his duties and instructed him to return to a waiting vehicle, pending arrangements for his replacement.

Instead of complying, Mr Gitari boarded the vehicle and discharged three bullets from his rifle shooting at the inspector.

“He missed one shot although two struck the inspector on his right hand and another in the waist, lodging in his body,” said the County Police boss.

Despite being disarmed by officers at the scene, Gitari managed to escape, flagging down a private vehicle and fleeing to an unknown destination while still in his police uniform.

According to the county Police Commander, the suspect's habitual drinking problem could be linked to stress from personal and family issues.

Mr Mwangi is hospitalised at the Mathari Hospital in Nyeri where he is undergoing treatment with medics saying the officer was out of danger.

“The officer was initially supposed to be transferred to Nairobi for further treatment but he is in stable condition,” a police source told Nation.Africa.