PCEA head roots for peaceful polls

Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) moderator Thegu Mutahi has appealed to Kenyans to desist from violence before, during and after the August 9 General Election.

The Rev Dr Mutahi implored all Kenyans to embrace peace to ensure the country’s economy is not hit by chaos.

He spoke at PCEA Church Nyamachaki in Nyeri town on Wednesday during a funeral service for Eunice Muindi.

The Rev Mutahi urged leaders eyeing elective seats to preach peace and shun manipulating youths to cause chaos.

“Kenyans are now good students of politics and we know that the leaders that we get divided over are not divided. They later come together and shake hands. There is no point of fighting,” he said during his sermon.

“When a candidate loses, there are courts, which are the best avenues for raising complaints. We hope that the IEBC is well prepared as it has kept on reminding us,” he added.

Nairobi governor candidate Agnes Kagure, who also attended the service, reiterated the need to embrace peace during campaigns.

“We need to maintain peace during this electioneering period because there is life beyond August 9. The best candidates will win the election. So, there is no need to fight your friend or your neighbour,” said Ms Kagure, an independent candidate.

The Rev Mutahi also appealed to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to release capitation funds to schools so that head teachers can buy what students need.

He also appealed to school managers to be patient with parents, as they are struggling to get school fees.

“We urge [Prof Magoha] to release capitation funds so that school heads do not struggle to keep children at school without resources,” he said.