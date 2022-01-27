Nyeri youth want their peer to be picked as deputy governor

United for Nyeri Alliance

Nyeri youth leader Steve Nderi (left) addresses journalists on behalf of the United for Nyeri Alliance on January 26, 2022. The youth said they want one of their owned to be picked the next deputy governor of Nyeri.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

As the August 9 General Election approaches, young people in Nyeri have said they will settle for nothing short of the deputy governor’s seat in the next administration.

