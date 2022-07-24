Mathira East mourns sudden death of DCC Ebrahim Muchangi

The national government administration fraternity and residents of Mathira East sub-county in Nyeri have been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Ebrahim Muchangi after he collapsed at his official residence.

The Mathira East DCC was reportedly found on the veranda of his official residence as he struggled to call for help on Friday night. Those who went to rescue him said he was complaining of severe chest pain. He is said to have died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital just a few metres from his residence in Saigon estate, Karatina town.

Some chiefs who had spent time with him earlier on Thursday said he was in high spirits and did not show any signs of ill health as he spent the day attending a burial ceremony in Konyu ward.

“His death has shocked us. I had spent the better part of the day with him. He was jovial and he showed no signs of bad health. When I learnt about his demise I was devastated. I could not believe it until I visited the hospital,” said Mr James Muriuki Kabugi, a local chief.

Easy-going man

Another chief, Mr Dadson Ithiru, described the administrator as an easy-going man “who did not hold any grudge against his juniors”.

“We have lost a very good team leader, a good mentor who would listen and guide you whenever you went wrong. He treated us so well you couldn’t even know he was our deputy county commissioner,” he said.

Mathira East police boss Benjamin Rotich, while confirming the death, termed Mr Muchangi’s demise as sudden and shocking, saying a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday to establish the actual cause of his death. The administrator was in charge of the local security committee and had served in the sub-county for 10 months.