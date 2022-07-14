Kibaki's remaining sister Esther Waitherero dies aged 115

The late President Mwai Kibaki’s sister, Esther Waitherero, has died aged 115.

Ms Waitherero died at her house in Gatuyaini in Othaya on Wednesday July 13 night after a short illness.

Speaking to the Nation on phone on Thursday, Dr Joseph Kiragu, a relative of the Kibakis, confirmed that the centenarian died after a week-long sickness.

“It is true and sad that we have lost Ms Waitherero who has been unwell for a short period. She died inside her house,” Dr Kiragu said.

Ms Waitherero, he said, was 115 years old and was unwell.

“I learned about her death this morning. Well, she was an old lady but seemed strong despite the illness,” he said.

Ms Waitherero was a mother figure for Kibaki, who was the last-born in a family of six. She helped her parents bring up the late President.

Kibaki, Kenya’s third President, was born to Mr John Kibaki Githinji and Ms Wanjiku Kibaki on November 15, 1931 in Thunguri, Othaya sub-county, Nyeri County.

Kibaki was buried on April 29 at his home in Othaya and was accorded full military honours.

Ms Waitherero, a mother of four, led a humble life with her children in Gatuyaini.

In an interview with a local television station in 2013, Ms Waitherero recalled how she used to take care of his brother Kibaki.

“I used to smash potatoes and feed my younger brother (Kibaki). I would later give him a bath and ensure that he was healthy,” she said then.