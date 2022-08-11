Kibaki's kin lose bid to continue his legacy in Othaya

The hopes of President Mwai Kibaki’s family to continue dominating Othaya constituency politics dwindled on Thursday after two of his relatives lost their bids to take the seat.

Dr Joseph Kiragu, a nephew of the late former President, was vying as an independent, while Mr Joseph Wahome, a grandson of Kibaki, ran under Safina.

Businessman Michael Wambugu Wainaina (UDA) won the seat, garnering 26,976 votes, followed by incumbent MP Gichuki Mugambi, who received 9,019.

This was not the first time Mr Wainaina – popularly known as Mt Kenya, per the name of his businesses in Nairobi’s Gikomba – was vying for the seat.

In 2017, he ran as an independent but came in second after Mr Mugambi (Jubilee).

Mr Mugambi had replaced Mary Wambui, who lost the 2017 Jubilee Party primaries. Ms Wambui was seeking re-election.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday after his win, Mr Wainaina said he would mobilise fellow MPs to explore legal avenues of developing a fund at the grassroots level similar to the National Government Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court last week.

Mr Wainaina, who worked as a CDF chairman between 2013 and 2017 during Ms Wambui’s tenure, said the court ruling will hurt Kenyans, especially those who relied on bursaries for their education.

“I am hoping that I will be able to convince the next Parliament to sit down and re-strategise in coming up with a new way of helping its people,” he said.

He also aims to empower residents to start their own businesses and irrigation projects.

Meanwhile, in Othaya’s wards, a majority of ward rep candidates vying under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) won.

In the four wards, three who won belong to UDA.

In Chinga and Mahiga wards, the incumbent MCAs Kiruga Thuku and James Kanyugo, who were vying under UDA, won.

In Iria-ini ward, MCA-elect Wambare Nyaga (UDA) won the seat. Mr Nyaga had defeated the incumbent MCA John Theuri in UDA nominations.

Only in Karima ward was the UDA candidate defeated. MCA-elect Eunice Wanderi (Amani National Congress) defeated UDA’s Francis Gathugwa.

The Karima ward rep Reuben Kabera died in May after losing to Mr Gathugwa in UDA primaries.

In the Othaya parliamentary race, others who vied were Mr Patrick Ngunjiri (CCK), Stephen Gakuna (UKW) and independents Mr David

Kimengere, Mr Lawrence Muchiri, Mr Eric Theuri and Mr John Kinyua, who were all yearning to lead the agriculturally rich constituency.

All the 10 candidates had promised to emulate Kibaki’s leadership legacy in their bids for the seat, which Kibaki held from 1974 to 2002.

Speaking to the Nation previously, Mr Wahome explained that Kibaki was a cousin of his paternal grandfather Joseph Wahome Thuni. Mr

Thuni died in 2019 and was buried in Gatuya-ini village in Othaya. Kibaki was born and brought up in Gatuya-ini.

Mr Kiragu, a medical doctor and a lawyer, pivotal in engineering campaigns for Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi in 2007, when the latter ran for the Laikipia West MP’s seat. He also chaired Mr Muriithi’s gubernatorial campaign committee in 2017.