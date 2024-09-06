Detectives hunt for killers of Nyeri octogenarian and daughter in machete night attack

On the night of August 28, 2024, the bodies of 89-year-old Josephat Murehia and his 56-year-old daughter Rachel Warukira were found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Gitugi village, Othaya, in Nyeri County.

Mr Buxton Muchiri, a neighbour of Mzee Murehia, said he heard screams, prompting him to call his neighbours to go and assess the situation.

The first thought that crossed his mind was that Mzee Murehia, who was diabetic, could have fallen sick and that his daughter was screaming for help to take him to the hospital.

However, to their shock, when they gained entry into the home, they discovered that the octogenarian and his 56-year-old daughter had been attacked with a machete.

"It was on a Wednesday at 8 pm when I heard the screams. I walked swiftly to his home and called Mzee but nobody answered. I opened the door and found him lying in a pool of blood on the ground," said Mr Muchiri.

In disbelief, Mr Muchiri started searching for the old man’s daughter whom he later found in the kitchen with blood oozing from her head.

"She was still conscious. I asked her whether she knew who had done that heinous act and she responded yes. She kept saying yes until she went unconscious," narrated Mr Muchiri.

Police officers from the nearby Munyange Police Station visited the scene, and the two were rushed to Mwai Kibaki Hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

"My aunt's left hand had been slashed and she had multiple deep cuts on her head and neck. My grandfather was also cut on his head thrice. They had been hacked in the same place, the crown of the head," said Mr Josphat Murehia.

"When we got to the hospital, doctors tried to resuscitate Murehia but he didn't respond. He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he was pronounced dead upon medical interrogation the following day," narrated Mr Geoffrey Muthoga, a neighbour.

The octogenarian and his daughter lived together and only workers would frequent their home during the day.

Mzee Murehia was a farmer with a large tea plantation and a flock of cattle.

Mr Patrick King'ori, Mzee Murehia’s nephew, said the old man would employ several workers every day, particularly to harvest tea.

Missing money

"The DCI came and did a thorough search and we thought everything was intact but two days later, we realised there was some money missing," said King'ori.

He said that his elderly uncle tended to withdraw a chunk of money every two months to pay his casual workers.

"Three weeks before his demise he had withdrawn over Sh200, 000 to settle the wages. He would never stay without cash in the house. Therefore, we suspect that more than Sh100,000 was stolen by the attackers on that fateful day," added King'ori.

Othaya sub-County Police Commander Samuel Gitau said the case is being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from Nairobi.

The homicide detectives are zeroing in on Mzee Murehia’s workers who are said to be the prime suspects.

"It is a complicated case but the DCI officers are actively on the ground and investigations are ongoing. We have been interrogating suspects but we are yet to arrest anyone in connection to the twin murder, but we are heading there," said Mr Gitau.

He added: "We suspect his workers and we have been investigating them to puzzle out the brutal murder."

Led by the Nyumba Kumi elder Paul Maina, the locals said the incident left them heartbroken and in fear.

The family members are calling for speedy investigations into the murder and arrest of all culprits for the sake of their loved one's justice.

"I demand justice for my father and sister. I also want to know who murdered them and why," said Charles Murehia.