Court halts debate on petition to impeach Nyeri DG Karugu

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu. The Labour court in Nairobi has stopped the Nyeri County Assembly from discussing a public petition seeking to impeach her.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi has stopped the Nyeri County Assembly from discussing a public petition seeking to impeach Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu from office, pending the hearing of the suit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.