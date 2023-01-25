ACK Archbishop Sapit calls for peaceful transition when Bishop Kagunda retires

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has called for a peaceful transition of leadership ahead of the retirement of Bishop Joseph Kagunda.

In the next one year, the bishop heading the Mt Kenya West Diocese is expected to exit the helm of the church leadership after serving for almost three decades.

ACK Mt Kenya West Diocese Bishop Joseph Kagunda during a past church service at St Peter’s ACK in Nyeri. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

During his tenure, the church was familiar with chaos and conflict that saw congregants exchange blows on several occasions inside the church over leadership wrangles.

He was also in the spotlight as he was embroiled in a legal battle with three priests from the church who were expelled for allegedly practicing homosexuality.

Speaking after touring the Kagongoini ACK church in Othaya on Wednesday, the archbishop said they were deliberating on ensuring a peaceful transition when the bishop retires.

“We had deliberations in ensuring the process is done properly and all systems are followed and that there will be no interference with whoever the parishioners from the region decide to elect,” he said.

He further stated that the government of the day should ensure the country achieves social, political and economic stability while ensuring that Kenya remained a safe haven for everyone to exist.