Police officer killed in alleged illicit love affair 

Nyandarua Directorate of Criminal Investigations is hunting for a man suspected to have killed an elderly police officer in a suspected love triangle at Tulasha market, Kipipiri sonstituency.

The deceased Corporal Joseph Wambugu (59), was attacked on Wednesday morning at the market where he had gone to buy some items.

According to Ms Mumbi Wangui- a resident of Tulasha area, the police officer had just left the shop when the suspect, ambushed and attacked him with a panga.

“The attacker waylaid the officer as he left the shop. It was a very scary incident with blood, leg and arm scattered at the scene,” said Ms Wangui.

Confirming the incident, Nyandarua County DCI boss Banard Korir said the suspect disappeared after the attack.

“The suspect is known to us, he can't go far. Our officers are after him, it's just a matter of time and we shall catch him to face the law,” said the DCI boss.

Mr Korir said the officer suffered multiple injuries and was confirmed dead on arrival at Tulasha dispensary where he was rushed by other officers from Tulasha Police Post.

The body of the slain officer had deep cuts on the face, neck and left shoulders, with his right hand amputated from the wrist, while the right leg was also dismembered from the ankle.

Residents suspect that the officer was killed by a man who suspected him of having an affair with his wife, leading to the separation of the couple.

According to police files, the suspect's wife was arrested and is assisting the police with investigations, while the body of the deceased was moved to Ol Kalou JM Memorial Hospital.