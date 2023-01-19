Nyandarua County Assembly gets new clerk after 4-year wait

Nyandarua County assembly finally has a new clerk, after more than four years of fruitless attempts and wrangles to have a replacement.

The position fell vacant in 2018 after the resignation of former clerk Nderi Ndiani, who left to join the national government as legal adviser to the then Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

Speaker Wachira Waiganjo says the house business committee has approved Mr Mukiri Muchiri as the clerk.

Mr Muchiri was the acting clerk, and the confirmation is a promotion from his earlier position as the Communications and ICT director.

“The committee has found Mr Mukiri suitable for the position. He brings with him the expertise and managerial experience that the House desires. His approval was after vetting and grilling by the responsible House committee. We have had a special sitting that has approved Mr Muchiri as our clerk,” said the Speaker.

After Mr Nderi’s resignation, Mr Muriithi Wairimu was appointed the acting clerk but left the office before confirmation due to internal wrangles dominating the house for better part of the last five years.

And last year, Mr Muchiri was engaged in legal battles during the supremacy battles between the MCAs and the Speaker Wahome Ndegwa.

The MCAs had accused the clerk of taking sides in support of the former embattled Speaker, who was severally ousted by the House but reinstated by the courts.











