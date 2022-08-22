Human rights lawyer joins Nyandarua assembly Speaker contest

Human rights lawyer Ruth Wambui Kinyanjui has joined the already crowded race for Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker.

Outgoing Speaker Wahome Ndegwa has held the position for 10 years but will not be defending it. He contested the Nyandarua governor’s seat and came in third after governor-elect Dr Kiarie Badilisha and outgoing Governor Francis Kimemia.

Mr Ndegwa has said he will retire from active politics and focus on farming on his family’s land in Munyeki village, Ol Kalou constituency.

Ms Wambui, 43, a mother of one, is the only female contender and will face 10 male candidates.

Born in Kipipiri constituency, Ms Wambui went to Mary Mount Secondary School before joining the University of Nairobi’s Parklands campus to study law.

She is among the lawyers who have opened offices in Ol Kalou town as a courthouse nears completion.

“I specialise in human rights and fighting for women's rights, especially on succession matters. I handle a lot of pro bono matters in Nyandarua and other parts of the country,” she said.

She ran for Nyandarua woman representative in the August 9 elections but lost to incumbent Faith Gitau.

“I believe in the rule of law. I bring to the table mutual respect in the House and the understanding between the House and the executive,” she said.

“The two independent arms are meant to complement each other on service delivery to the residents. If elected, I will steer the House to be the most vibrant assembly in the country, guided by the law and Constitution.

“I am happy that the voters elected equally capable and visionary ward representatives, a focused, honest team with a track record of service to the people.”