Kimemia taps Kaguthi to fight alcoholism in Nyandarua

Mr Joseph Kaguthi.

Photo credit: File

By  Waikwa Maina

Nyandarua government is grappling with an alcoholism problem, which has been created deliberately by some greedy staff.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mwatate traders to benefit from Sh50 million modern market

  2. Wajir MCAs impeach governor

  3. Mvita MP takes issue with SRC for blocking KPA worker's pay hike

  4. MCAs summoned over Sh3.2m 'Christmas allowances'

  5. Meru farmers get first cheque after diversifying from Miraa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.