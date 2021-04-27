Kimemia taps Kaguthi to fight alcoholism in Nyandarua

Nyandarua government is grappling with an alcoholism problem, which has been created deliberately by some greedy staff.

The situation is so intense that the county government has formed several committees and boards to fight the menace.

The administration has also sought the support of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), and incorporated senior Interior Ministry officials in the boards and committees.

According to Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, the county has 2,500 licensed bars, 400 of which were licensed in the last two years.

The law to regulate drugs and substance abuse has been amended at least three times in the last two years but with no success, leading to the formation of a special committee led by former Provincial Commissioner Joseph Kaguthi.

The Mr Kaguthi-led County Alcoholic Drinks Management and Control Committee is the latest body formed to try and address the menace.

But it will be an uphill task balancing between county revenue, rehabilitation of the addicts, and job losses and business if the county succeeds in reducing the bars to 200, a chorus Governor Kimemia has recited for the last three years.

The county regime is counting on Mr Kaguthi’s expertise in administration, fighting drugs as the Nacada boss, and also his connections and skills gained through Nyumba Kumi Initiative as the chairperson.

Alcoholism mess

Besides the committee, the county government expanded the Liquor Licensing and Control Board to include Interior Ministry County bosses, after Governor Kimemia signed into law the amended County Alcoholic Act 2020.

The alcoholism mess is blamed on corrupt staff colluding with some members of the ousted liquor licensing board taking advantage of the leadership gap during the 2017 electioneering period and lack of liquor laws to make millions of shillings issuing illegal bar licenses.

The number of bars is higher than that on primary schools, secondary schools, and churches combined, making alcohol easily accessible to the residents.

“The bars were licensed without vetting. The officials took advantage of the campaign period and transition period to dish out the permits. They also took advantage of rogue County Alcoholic Control Act 2014,” says Governor Kimemia.

Mr Kaguthi is optimistic about winning the battle, adding that an all-inclusive approach is the way to go.

“We cannot fight the menace, which is more of a disaster unless we go to the grassroots. The county staff in the relevant department must also cooperate. We need the community to understand the future implications of continued alcoholism in society. It is the people on the ground that know which bars they want, and how their presence has affected their lifestyle,” said Mr Kaguthi.

Nacada Central Regional manager Amos Warui pledged to support and partner with the county, including the reviewing of the necessary legislation to tackle the menace.