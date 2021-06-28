Kayole hideout
How suspected kidnappers were seized from their Nyandarua hideout

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Detectives who raided a resort in Nyandarua to seize a man and his lover, the suspected masterminds of the kidnapping of a businesswoman in Nairobi, seemed to have prior information that the two would check-in there. 

