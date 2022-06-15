Family demands justice after teen drowns in pool

A family in Ndaragua is demanding justice and speedy investigations after a young man drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Rurii ward, Ol Kalou constituency, Nyandarua.

Ms Mary Mahinda, aunt of Franklin Kionero, said the family received the sad news from his friend, who was with him at the hotel on Monday afternoon.

“His friend Alvin Muya called to inform us of the incident. They were both contracted as salespersons by a communications company dealer but decided to have fun at the hotel,” said Ms Mahinda.

“He informed us that they were both swimming in the pool when my nephew drowned. He tried to get the attention of the hotel workers for assistance but they were slow. He was dead by the time the hotel workers moved to save him.”

The young men, both aged 19, were friends from high school and were waiting to join university after scoring B+ in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

Nyandarua Central Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Eric Ochieng said the incident happened on Monday afternoon.

“Mr Muya tried to rescue his friend but in vain. He raised the alarm and the staff of the hotel went to his rescue. The victim was removed from the swimming pool and rushed to Pine Private Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said the DCI boss.

Pine is located about 50 metres from the scene of the accident.