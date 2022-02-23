Kipipiri administrator blames defilements on bhang smoking

An administrator has raised the red flag over rampant growing of bhang in the vast Kipipiri sub-county in Nyandarua County.

Kipipiri Deputy County Commissioner Edwin Chabari said the drug is grown in the forested areas.

He cited an incident a week ago where bhang valued at Sh100,000 was uprooted by law enforcers.

“We have a problem of bhang growing, especially in dense thickets where the peddlers are taking advantage of the cover to continue with their illegal ways,” he said.

He said young people in the area are addicted to the drug, with some suffering from the effects of using the banned substance.

“The drug has turned some of them into sleepwalkers and the numbers of smokers remain alarmingly high,” he said.

He attributed defilement cases in the sub-county to bhang smoking, with several cases pending in courts.

“We have got a high number of youths from this area at the Naivasha remand prison, either facing defilement or bhang smoking charges,” he revealed.

Speak to youth

He promised to use former convicts from Miharati to speak to the young people on the dangers of engaging in social vices.

“We have somebody like Samuel Kahiga, who was recently released from the Naivasha Maximum Security Prison. He is going to be our ambassador in this war,” the administrator said.

He put on notice those involved in the illegal trade, saying their days are numbered.

Some of the residents who spoke to the Nation said defilement cases were rampant as they called for heightened surveillance.

“We are calling on the police to patrol areas frequented by the peddlers," said a villager.

Some of the youths, the villagers regretted, had dropped out of school after getting hooked to bhang, with administrators battling to contain the illicit behaviour.