200 new ECDE teachers get employment letters

The Nyandarua County government on Thursday morning issued employment letters to 200 new early-year learning teachers, bringing the number of those hired on permanent terms to 581.

The first batch of 381 teachers received their letters in May when the new work scheme was launched, reducing the teacher-pupil ratio from 1:60 to 1:40.

The hiring of new Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers increases the county’s wage bill by about Sh250 million annually in salaries and allowances.

The hiring of the teachers, who also received deployment letters, comes with a new curriculum developed to meet the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) standards. It was developed by the county department of Education and approved by the Education ministry.

Issuing the letters, Governor Francis Kimemia directed the Human Resources department to ensure the teachers are fully supported to implement the new curriculum.

ECDE teachers celebrate after receiving letters of appointment into the permanent and pensionsable scheme from Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

“My administration has invested heavily in the improvement and modernisation of ECDE centres across the county, 86 ECDE classrooms have been completed, 21 are ongoing and 31 sanitation facilities completed while 15 are ongoing,” he said.

“We appreciate that capacity building for CBC is requisite for the implementation of the new curriculum. Towards this, my government will continue providing adequate resources for the training of all ECDE teachers across the county.”

He said a plan is in place to reduce the teacher-pupil ratio to 1:25, meaning more teachers will have to be hired.

“I call upon the HR and Education departments to organise proper inductions and capacity development for all teachers. On the other hand, as ECDE teachers you hold a very fundamental position of laying the foundation for our children,” he said.

“What happens to children at this level will greatly determine their future achievements. Pre-primary education provides opportunities for children to enhance their cognitive, social, moral, spiritual, emotional and physical development ….”

He stressed that children who get quality and relevant pre-primary education programmes are better prepared for primary school.

Governor Kimemia urged the newly employed teachers to give their best to the children.