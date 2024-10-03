Who is killing this family? Mother, two daughters latest victims

When 75-year-old Jane Moturi left her home in Nyasio village, Nyamira County on Monday, September 30, 2024, at around 6pm, to visit her sister who lives in Nyagware village in the neighbouring Borabu Constituency, she was full of life.

Ms Moturi was accompanied by her daughter Ednah Monyangi,35. The two were to link up with Ms Moturi’s 38-year-old daughter Lornah Kerubo along the way.

The three women were expected to return to their homes the following day.

However, on Tuesday morning, their bodies were discovered dumped in separate locations within the county, triggering panic among their kin. The bodies bore serious injuries.

The bodies were discovered in Kitaru village located within Borabu Constituency, Motagara in West Mugirango and Nyakongo village in Kitutu Masaba Constituency.

The three villages are a couple of kilometres apart.

According to Mr Justus Atunga, a resident of Motagara, the body that was dumped within their vicinity had visible bruises on the neck.

“We were shocked to hear that the body of a woman has been spotted in our area. I rushed to the scene and saw the body of a woman lying prostrate. It had cuts on the neck and we alerted the police,” Mr Atunga said.

When Nation. Africa visited the victims’ home in North Mugirango on Wednesday morning, grief was palpable and neighbours who thronged Ms Moturi’s home were in deep shock of what had happened.

Ms Moturi’s daughter-in-law, Lornah Mokaya, was wailing uncontrollably as she struggled to come to terms with what had befallen them.

“We heard over the radio on Tuesday evening that bodies of three women had been found dumped in three separate areas within the county. Out of curiosity, we called my mother- in- law and my sister- in -law to know if they arrived safely to their destinations but they were unreachable on phone. It is until this morning that we received reports that the bodies that were discovered belonged to them,” Ms Mokaya said.

Speedy investigations

She added that the family was not in any dispute with anyone and called for speedy investigations into the murders.

“Ever since I was married in this family four years ago, I have never seen my mother-in-law quarrel with anyone. Her murder and that of my sisters-in-law has really shocked us. We hope the police will get to the bottom of this matter and tell us the motive and the people behind the killings,” said Ms Mokaya.

Mr Ronald Matini, another relative, disclosed that the death of Ms Moturi and her two daughters came barely a few months after the larger Moturi family lost two of its members in a similar way.

“Who is this that is after the Moturi family? It was just the other day that we lost two of our children who were killed in a similar fashion. We have not yet healed and again we are going to bury three of our kin. Where is this government which we are always told has a long arm? We need to know what is happening and we call upon the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to ensure this family gets justice,” Matini said.

The two, both male, were killed two months ago. One was found murdered in his house and the other killed within Kipkebe tea estates while walking home after attending the burial of his kin who had been murdered earlier.

Nyamira County Criminal Investigations Officer Mwaniki Kiboro (CCIO) said that they were yet to arrest those responsible for the women’s murder even though they were pursuing crucial leads and would provide more information upon making a breakthrough.

“We have activated our networks and we are closing in. That’s all we can share for now,” Mr Kiboro told said.