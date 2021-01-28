Fire burns down dormitory in Nyamira school

A fire burnt down a dormitory in Tonga Omonuri Adventist Primary School in Nyamira South Sub-County on Wednesday night, adding to escalating cases of fire incidents in schools in the country.

The sub-county education quality assurance and standards officer, Seje Sylvance, said the fire broke out at the boys’ dormitory around 8pm and spread quickly, destroying pupils' belongings of unknown value.

Mr Sylvance said it started when the pupils were in class for night prep.

“Smoke was seen emanating from the boys’ corrugated iron-sheet dormitory and all the pupils’ properties, including books, beds, uniforms and personal effects were destroyed” he said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was put out by members of the public after all items had been burnt as they waited for the county fire brigade unit.

The unit arrived two hours later.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established. Police said they have launched investigations.

“Police visited the scene of the fire together with the criminal investigations department team. The scene has been preserved awaiting scenes of crime personnel and further investigations,” said Mr Sylvance.

Parents who flocked the school to check on their children requested to be allowed to go home with them but education officials rejected the request.

The dormitory had 150 beds. The learners will now sleep in a classroom that was under construction.