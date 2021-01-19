Property destroyed in dormitory fire in Kericho school

Property of unknown value was destroyed when a fire broke out in a dormitory at Cheborge Boys Secondary School in Kericho County on Monday.

The fire broke out at around 5pm. Its cause was not immediately established.

"We are currently accessing the damage caused by the inferno and trying to establish the cause of the outbreak," said Felicia Nafula, the Bureti sub-county police commander.

Fire-fighting equipment belonging to the Kericho county government helped to put out the fire after members of the public and students were overwhelmed.

"The twin dormitory held 300 students with one side having been destroyed by the fire," said Joseph Birdai, the Bureti sub-county director of education.

The school's principal, Alfred Abuya, said a few items belonging to students were salvaged from the inferno.

"Beds, mattresses, blankets, school uniforms, books and other items belonging to the students have been reduced to ashes," said Mr Abuya.

On Sunday, fire broke out at Olomirani Secondary School in the neighbouring Narok County in the third week since the reopening of schools after their closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.