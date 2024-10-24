Nyamira Speaker impeached for gross misconduct, sabotaging assembly motions

Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero has been impeached for gross misconduct and sabotaging assembly motions, among other charges.

This is after 23 MCAs supported the impeachment motion against him while 11 abstained.

Okero’s impeachment follows his suspension a fortnight ago by the same assembly.

But he has been trying to access the office unsuccessfully.

Mr Okero has since challenged his indefinite suspension in the High Court in Nyamira terming it a “chaotic takeover”.

Over the past several months, the assembly has witnessed chaos with MCAs fighting for leadership positions.

Last week, Mr Okero was pelted with stones as he tried to 'forcefully' access the office. Police fired in the air and lobbed teargas to contain the situation.

Mr Okero, a section of the MCAs said, is unwelcome at the assembly after he was suspended indefinitely in a tense session and his position taken over by Ekerenyo MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro in an acting capacity.

Mr Okero is accused of sabotaging assembly motions, particularly those aimed at ousting Governor Amos Nyaribo.

The chaos was followed by the burning of a security guard at the county assembly premises and the torching of the home of Bomwagamo Ward MCA Julius Nyangana last week Wednesday.

''This morning we entered the Assembly to begin on the business of the day and the impeachment motion was submitted over the gross misconduct of the speaker and so many things involving corruption among other issues that have since come up,’’ Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Mr Julius Matwere said.