Governor Nyaribo extends olive branch to Nyamira MCAs

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has reached out to members of the County Assembly who have threatened to impeach him after he sacked his Health Exeutive, Dr Timothy Ombati, over corruption allegations.

In a statement to media houses on Wednesday, Mr Nyaribo said as the elected governor, his office has an open door policy and is ready to engage in constructive consultations with the County Assembly whenever concerns arise.

Mr Nyaribo's latest statement is seen as a move to calm tensions in the county, with sources indicating that plans to impeach the county boss are at an advanced stage.

"I firmly believe that fostering a harmonious and cooperative working relationship between the Executive and the County Assembly is critical to ensuring effective discharge of our respective roles and responsibilities for the benefit of the people of Nyamira," said Mr Nyaribo.

He added, "I want to assure the people of Nyamira County that we remain committed to our mandate and will not be distracted from serving you."

In his statement, the governor noted that his attention had been drawn to concerns raised by a section of leaders through the media.

"The allegations raised have not been formally brought to my attention within the legally permitted structures of the county government," the governor said in response to the MCAs' impeachment threat.

"You elected this government to serve you in accordance with the laws and regulations of the of the Constitution of Kenya. I want to assure you that no public funds have been misused or embezzled and no laws have been broken. Therefore, these allegations are baseless and politically motivated," he said.

The Nation understands that 28 out of 34 MCAs have agreed to impeach Mr Nyaribo.

According to Township Ward Representative Duke Masira, who is also deputy majority leader in the assembly, the MCAs want Mr Nyaribo to resign or face impeachment over the alleged medical drugs scandal that saw Mr Ombati shown the door.

In addition, Mr Masira said the MCAs had lost confidence in Governor Nyaribo because he had "abused" his authority.

"We want the Senate to determine whether Mr Nyaribo will continue as governor. He claimed that only boxes were delivered instead of drugs, we want him to be investigated," said the deputy majority leader.

The drug purchase scandal led to the governor sacking Dr Ombati, who was the county's Health Executive at the time.