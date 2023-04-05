Arrest and charge officer who shot student, Raila says, gives 7-day ultimatum as student is buried

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga has demanded that the officer who shot dead a Maseno University student during the March 20 anti-government demonstrations be arrested and charged in court within the next seven days.

Mr Odinga who addressed mourners during the burial of Mr William Mayenga in Nyamira county on Wednesday through a statement read on his behalf by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said all they [Azimio Coalition] want is justice for the bereaved family.

Prof Nyong’o who was accompanied by Kisii Governor Simba Arati said that he had been directed by his party leader, Mr Odinga, to represent the Azimio family in the burial.

“I am here on behalf of all Azimio leaders. Our leader Raila Odinga called me yesterday and told me to come and condole with you,” said Prof Nyong’o.

Mr Odinga said it is sad and shocking that a young Kenyan’s promising life was brutally cut short by some trigger-happy police officer.

“Just like any other Kenyans, we are deeply saddened and stung by the death of this young patriotic Kenyan university student who should be in class studying for his exams,” said the Azimio leader.

He revealed that he had personally asked many questions concerning Mayenga’s killing and that they will continue to do so.

“Why did the police officer single out William (Mayenga) who at the time of his killing was a harmless student taking part in a peaceful demonstration? Why did the police officer use live instead of rubber bullets? Why has this officer not been arrested? When will the parents get justice for their son?” said Mr Odinga.

He noted that the Azimio family is deeply saddened by the death of the university student whom they described as a young patriotic Kenyan.

“As Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, we demand justice for him. The police do not need any investigation because the shooting occurred in broad daylight. The students themselves say they have a photo of the killer. Onlookers and William's colleagues saw it happen……and they know who opened fire on the student,” said the former Prime Minister.

He explained that last Sunday, the Azimio leadership called off the weekly demonstrations to give dialogue a chance.

“However, I wish to emphasise that the principles under which we anchored demonstrations remain the same. We have not withdrawn our demand for the opening of the IEBC servers. We also want to state here as we bury William today that we have no interest in a political handshake as our competitors say,” said Mr Odinga.

He added, “The issue of demonstrations is bigger than a handshake. We are willing to honestly discuss the state of our country and this must be honest, above board and with clean hands.”

The former premier said over time, they asked for dialogue to discuss these pertinent issues but they were answered by a “chest-thumping and cowardly show of bravado of our opponents.”

He noted that they were pushed to give their views through demonstrations and picketing which is clearly provided for in the supreme laws.

Mr Odinga regretted that despite holding peaceful demonstrations to express their anger, they were met with stiff provocation and attacks by a brutal police force leading to death, injuries, and massive destruction of property.

“We are not happy with the manner in which the Kenya Kwanza government is running this country. We are not happy to lose young men like Mayenga,” said the former Prime Minister.

Mr Arati called out on Inspector-General Japhet Koome for allegedly instructing police to use live bullets on unarmed demonstrators.

“South Africa and other countries use rubber bullets so that we don't lose lives. I want to ask IG Koome, you have chest-thumped enough, you and your rogue officers. What is the need of killing people using guns that you were trained to use professionally?” asked Mr Arati.

He noted that protests are allowed in the 2010 constitution.

“I talked to our President William Ruto when we graced the homecoming of Education Cabinet Secretary Mr Ezekiel Machogu two weeks ago. At the time, police officers were carrying clubs. The President asked me whether the clubs were for hitting people. He too was shocked,” said Mr Arati.

He added, “I want to ask you Dr Ruto, it is possible you may be having good intentions, but the people surrounding you are bitter and full of vengeance. Why are they bitter? Just allow the demonstrations to take place as long as people do not die. We need to take our country forward.”

The Kisii Governor said that for justice to happen to the late Mayenga, the officer who pulled the trigger should be arrested and prosecuted.

“The IG must act and ensure the officer faces legal action. We saw what happened to Baby Pendo during the 2007 election chaos. Security officers are now facing court cases. We want to see the same for the deceased. Let justice prevail. We will make sure it prevails,” noted Mr Arati.