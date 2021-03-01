NLC pledges to fast-track reforms

National Land Commission chair Gershom Otachi in Mombasa in February.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The land commission will fast-track reforms that were instituted when the commission was formed in 2012 to deal with all pending disputes and any other emerging issues relating to the management and use of public land in the country.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Indigenous communities using ingenious ways to conserve the Mau

  2. Elgeyo Marakwet the third to reject BBI Bill

  3. Joy as Isiolo fire victim gets new house

  4. Joho moves to tackle Mombasa's unending garbage problem

  5. Borana community members meet to foster harmony

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.