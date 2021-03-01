NLC pledges to fast-track reforms

The land commission will fast-track reforms that were instituted when the commission was formed in 2012 to deal with all pending disputes and any other emerging issues relating to the management and use of public land in the country.

National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Gershom Otachi said the Commission will, however, ensure adequate public participation as a way of minimising possible disputes.

Mr Otachi made the pledge ahead of the planned launch of NLC’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan later this week.

“The Commission has laid out strategies on how it will effectively administer and manage land for improved livelihoods and sustainable development in Kenya,” explained Mr Otachi.

He added that the new strategic plan has addressed challenges and pitfalls affected service delivery by the previous commission that was led by Professor Mohamed Swazuri.

“Guided by this Strategic Plan, (NLC) will fast-track implementation of various frameworks aimed at streamlining land management and administration to effectively deal with disputes relating to land and use of natural resources. The frameworks are expected to assist in the delivery of quality services to the public while promoting better stewardship on land governance,” explained Otachi.

Mr Otachi, who was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2019, says the land reforms agenda will continue to demand meaningful engagement of all stakeholders to guarantee seamless and transformative land administration and management.

He added that the plan has been aligned with Vision 2030, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Big Four Agenda in which land has been identified as a key enabler of growth and wealth creation.