Two top KCPE scorers in Narok need help to continue studies

It was a mixture of emotions for a girl who scored some of the highest marks in Narok, as she is not certain whether she will join high school because her family is poor.

Rebecca Sirintai,14, who scored 417 marks out of the possible 500, studied at Fanaka Academy and says her sponsor opted out because they had “meagre resources”.

"I want to thank my sponsor Bishop Ayub Mureu, the co-director of Fanaka Schools, for sponsoring me through my primary education. I am now appealing to the government and well-wishers to assist me with school fees to join high school. I hope to join Pangani Girls School," pleaded Rebecca.

Rebecca, who aspires to become an engineer, was raised by a single mother, who, she says, relies on casual jobs for a living.

Her mother Hellena Pais thanked Bishop Mereu and his wife Salome Mureu for sponsoring her daughter, saying she has no other source of income to see her daughter through secondary school.

"Were it not for the bishop and his family, my daughter would not have finished school," Ms Pais said.

She appealed to Kenyans of goodwill to come through for her daughter so that she can continue with her education.

Mrs Mureu, the co-owner of Fanaka schools, told journalists that they have limited resources and could only sponsor her if she joined the secondary section of the school.

"Rebecca was under our full scholarship programme, where we sponsor bright pupils from needy families. We thank God that she has performed exceptionally well and now that she wants to join her dream school, I request another Kenyan to take over," Mrs Mereu said.

But Mrs Mereu affirmed that Rebecca could continue with the scholarship if she joins Fanaka Secondary.

Rebecca is not the only top candidate from a humble background who needs help to continue her studies.

Regina Sheeni, who scored 421 marks and was Narok’s top girl, also hails from an informal settlement at Ololunga trading centre, where her mother Lucy Wangari works as a casual labourer.

Narok top KCPE candidate Regina Sheeni of St Mary'sGirls Boarding Primary school-Narok Photo credit: Robert Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Ms Wangari told journalists that she was busy weeding someone's maize field when she received the news of her daughter's sterling performance.

"I was on the farm when the headteacher of my daughter's school called me. I almost ran mad. I was dumbfounded," she said.

Her daughter would like to join Kenya High and she is worried where she will get the money to send her there if she is admitted.