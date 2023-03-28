One person killed, cattle swept away in Narok flash floods

One person was on Monday night killed by flashfloods that also left 9 cows dead in Suswa in Narok County.

Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde, who confirmed the incident, warned those living downstream to move to safer grounds, as heavy rains continue to pound the area.

He revealed that the roofs of two classrooms at Oloisiro Primary School had been ripped off by strong winds.

"One person was killed by flash floods in the Suswa area. The floods also swept away nine cows,” Mr Masinde told Nation.Africa.

“For the past week, we have experienced heavy rains that saw River Kojong'a break its banks," he added.

He has, however, directed chiefs and their assistants to fast-track the relocation of families living in flood-prone areas to safe regions to avert deaths and destruction of property.

"We do not want to lose any more lives or property as a result of floods. Those living in flood-prone areas should move to higher grounds," he said.

The administrator called on the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to construct drainage systems on the flood-prone sections of the busy Narok-Maai Mahiu highway.

He also called on the locals to plant trees to mitigate the effects of climate change.