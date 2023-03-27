At least 70 families displaced as floods hit Kajiado

At least 70 families from Ilbisil, Kajiado Central Sub-county, have been displaced by flood.

Property worth thousands of shillings has also been destroyed.

After months of biting drought, which left at least 400,000 families facing starvation and depend on relief food, floods are now affecting most parts of Kajiado County, causing panic among residents.

On Sunday night, floodwaters marooned houses in a section of Ilbisil town, destroying household items and food, and forcing locals to seek refuge on higher ground.

“It was raining heavily outside when we noticed floods entering our houses. In a moment, the level of water raised alarmingly. It was when our beds were submerged we decided to scamper for safety outside amid heavy rains,” Said Lucy Mwema.

Flooding in Ilbisil, Kajiado Central Sub-county. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The families spent the night outside and from afar they watched helplessly as water levels rose and their animals were carried away by floodwaters.

They are now calling the county government and well-wishers to assist them with food and temporary accommodation.

“The floods has reduced us to overnight beggars. We do not have homes neither anything to eat. Let the county government step in and ease our suffering,” said Julius Muli.

Ilbisil chief Ngaru Oluma has urged families residing near the rivers and valleys to move to higher ground for their safety.

Flooding in Ilbisil, Kajiado Central Sub-county. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

“We urge residents residing near rivers to relocate to higher grounds. Most seasonal rivers have swollen and burst their banks. So far, floods destruction of properties has been reported in various parts of Kajiado,” he cautioned residents.