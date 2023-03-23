PHOTOS: Nairobi residents take cover as heavy rains pound city

After months of a dry spell, several parts of the country are receiving rain.
Apart from Nairobi, the rains have been experienced in Mt Kenya and Western regions in Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kisumu and Kakamega, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, and Migori counties.
However, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department, preliminary predictions indicate that the expected March, April and May 2023 rainfall is likely to be depressed and characterised by a late onset and poor distribution in time and space.