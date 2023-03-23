PHOTOS: Nairobi residents take cover as heavy rains pound city

A Thursday, March 23, afternoon downpour disrupted business in Nairobi City as it left city roads and streets flooded due to poor drainage.

A woman wades through a flooded section of Moi Avenue following heavy rains in the city on Thursday March 23 afternoon. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The two-hour rain left pedestrians stranded as most streets were flooded forcing them to either wade through the flood waters or hop on pavements along shop entrances.

After months of a dry spell, several parts of the country are receiving rain.

A man attempts to unclog a blocked drainage system along Moi Avenue after a Thursday afternoon downpour left a number of city streets flooded on March 23. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

City residents brave the rain as they make their way through a flooded section of Moi Avenue on March 23. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Apart from Nairobi, the rains have been experienced in Mt Kenya and Western regions in Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Kisumu and Kakamega, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, and Migori counties.

City residents make their way along a flooded pavement around Imenti House after a downpour left city streets flooded on March 23. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

However, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department, preliminary predictions indicate that the expected March, April and May 2023 rainfall is likely to be depressed and characterised by a late onset and poor distribution in time and space.

Pedestrians wade through a flooded section of Moi Avenue on March 23. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

City residents make their way along a flooded pavement around Imenti House after a downpour left certain city streets flooded due to blocked drainage systems on March 23. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group