Narok women want nomination of two female MCAs by Jubilee and ANC quashed

A group of Narok women has issued a 14-day ultimatum to Jubilee and ANC to revoke the nominations of two female MCAs, calling them ‘outsiders'.

The group, led by the local branch of the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) lobby group, demanded the removal of Ms Alice Kering (Jubilee) and Ms Lillian Mbuthia (ANC) on claims that the duo hail from Nakuru and Kirinyaga counties respectively.

Ms Pauline Kinyarkuo, county MYWO vice-chairman, questioned how the previous nomination list that was acceptable to all was changed at the eleventh hour.

"All we want is our right. We are not tribal, but if they wanted a member of the Kikuyu or Kalenjin, then we have them here in Narok and some had even applied for the nominations," Ms Kinyarkuo lamented.

The dozens of women, who addressed journalists in Narok town, warned that they would hold massive demonstrations if the demands are not met.

For her part, Ms Joyce Yiaile, who vied for the Narok Town MCA seat, wants Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to resolve the impasse.

"Some people might be wondering why we are reacting at this time when they have already been sworn in. We took our time to conduct due diligence and we have found that these two do not belong to this county," Ms Yiaile said.

Nakuru County Assembly records show that Ms Kering was nominated by ODM in 2017 and served until this year.

"We are giving the parties two weeks to quash these nominations and give them to the deserving Narok women," warned Ms Yiaile.

The women accused some junior party officials of the 'mess,' saying key party organs might not have been aware of who was nominated.