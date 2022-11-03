Man who ‘killed’ his wife now in hospital after failed suicide attempt

A man suspected of hacking his wife to death on Monday before fleeing was found recuperating at a Kericho hospital after a failed suicide attempt.

Zachariah Silatei, 72, is suspected of killing his wife, Judy Solatei, 45, in cold blood before razing the couple’s house in Sogoo village, Narok South.

Mr Silatei was found receiving treatment at Litein Mission Hospital in Kericho County after allegedly swallowing poison in an attempt to take his life, said area County Criminal Investigations Officer Mwenda Ethaiba.

Sleuths found Mr Silatei’s vehicle abandoned at Ololunga trading centre but police later got wind that he had been rushed to the Litein hospital by people believed to be relatives.

"The suspect is now recovering but under tight security by our officers," Mr Ethaiba said.

Motive unknown

He said the motive of the killing had not been established as the suspect was unconscious and had not recorded a statement.

"We suspect domestic differences, but as of now, we are treating it as murder. Once the suspect recovers, we shall commence full investigations and prosecution," Mr Ethaiba said.

He advised couples to resolve domestic differences amicably.

The couple reportedly lived alone in their house and their children are in boarding school.