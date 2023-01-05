Man, 42, killed in Transmara after visiting his married lover at night

A 42-year-old man who knocked on the door of a married woman’s house in Transmara East Sub County in Narok has died of injuries he sustained during a fight with the woman’s husband.

Police in Transmara said that the man died after being stabbed by his suspected lover’s husband.

According to area County Police Commander Mr Kizito Mutoro, the deceased identified as Julius Kipkirui is believed to have been having an affair with the suspect’s wife.

He said that on Thursday at 3am, the deceased crept into the man’s house and woke his wife oblivious that the man of the house was inside.

"The man got out of the house and a fight ensued where the suspect picked a machete and hacked the deceased leaving him with deep cuts on his head," said Mr Mutoro.

The injured man was rushed to Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho County for treatment but succumbed on arrival at the facility.

The body of the deceased is lying at the same facility's mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The county police boss said that they managed to arrest the suspect in collaboration with members of the public.