George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

Narok

Prime

Maasai Mara emerges from Covid-19 cloud as tourists trickle in

By  George Sayagie

The mating season for millions of wildebeest is under way after the epic crossing of the Sand River from Northern Serengeti to the Maasai Mara game reserve started on Monday afternoon.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bhang helps me cope with work, says grave digger

  2. New milestone as Voi hospital conducts first hip replacement surgery

  3. Boost for education brings hope to Turkana girls

  4. Drug abuse among Laikipia youths worries residents

  5. Court declines to release Nyeri tycoon’s phone in murder case

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.