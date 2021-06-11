Aitong Trading centre
George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

Narok

Prime

Conservationists warn about mushrooming towns in Mara

By  George Sayagie

On the banks of the Talek River is an urban island, one of many towns that lie on a stretch of protected land and the largest trading centre in the Mara region.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.