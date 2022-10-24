Armed police imposter arrested manning illegal roadblock in Trans Mara

Police in Trans Mara have arrested a 24-year-old man found manning an illegal roadblock while in possession of a firearm.

Mr Sammy Munyenye was found with the AK47 rifle near Saparingo conservancy along Saparingo-Kirindon road.

Trans Mara South Sub County Commissioner Mr George Onyango said the man wore jungle green clothes which resembled those of security officers.

“On Friday morning, an informer alerted us of a man who was armed and was suspected not to be a security officer. He wore some clothes which resemble those of police officers. Our officers moved with speed and arrested him,” said Mr Onyango.

For safe carriage

The administrator explained that the suspect had a rifle without a magazine.

The man alleged that one of the Narok County rangers had given him the firearm for safe carriage.