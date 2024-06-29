10 killed in matatu accident on Narok-Bomet road

At least 10 people died in a grisly road accident after a 14-seater matatu they were travelling in crashed in Ratili area on the Narok-Bomet road on Saturday evening.

Two others are receiving treatment at Longisa County Referral Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

According to Narok County Police Commander Riko Ngare, the accident was caused by a tyre burst.

"The driver of the matatu belonging to Narok Safaris shuttles Limited, which was ferrying passengers from Narok to Bomet, lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, it veered off the road and rolled several times, killing the nine people on the spot," Mr Ngare told the Nation.

"The driver, eight adults; six males and two females died on the spot and a child who was among those rushed to Longisa Hospital also died on arrival," Mr Ngare revealed.

A nurse at Longisa Hospital on Saturday night told the Nation that one of the two male adults who sustained serious multiple injuries died while receiving treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Longisa Hospital mortuary.