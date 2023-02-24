Woman killed her two children to appease new lover for marriage

An Eldoret court has sentenced a 34-year-old woman to 17 years imprisonment after she was found guilty of killing her two children to appease her new lover whom she hoped would marry her.

Flossy Cherono killed 11-year-old Ivy Chelagat and seven-year-old Beryl Chepchumba by strangling them and slashing them using a machete.

While appearing before Justice Reuben Nyakundi she confessed to having disposed of the bodies of the duo in a pit latrine.

The court heard that the accused killed the minors on the night of July 9, 2019, at their home in Kaburwo in Nandi County.

The prosecution told the court that the incident was horrifying and that the accused deserved a harsh sentence for cutting short the life of innocent girls.

“It is disturbing to believe that a mother would commit such a heinous crime against her own children who trusted her. It is ironic that the person who was supposed to take care of the innocent children by offering care, protection, and love became the predator,” said the state counsel.

Justice Nyakundi also confessed to having been perturbed by the confession of the mother who told the court that she killed the innocent children to protect her marriage.

A postmortem report from Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) confirmed that the minors had been strangled to death before being cut into pieces using a machete.

“The children had been strangled to death while the other bled to death due to a deep cut on the head,” stated the postmortem report.

Ms Cherono has 14 days to appeal the sentence.